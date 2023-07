Swara Bhaskar glows as she shares her pregnancy journey with fans [Watch Video]

Swara Bhaskar, the talented Indian actress, has been sharing her pregnancy journey with fans on social media, and she looks absolutely radiant. The actress, who is known for her powerful performances in films such as "Tanu Weds Manu" and "Veere Di Wedding," has been updating her fans with pictures and videos of her growing baby bump.

Video Desk | July 23, 2023 6:24 PM IST

Swara Bhaskar, the talented Indian actress, has been sharing her pregnancy journey with fans on social media, and she looks absolutely radiant. The actress, who is known for her powerful performances in films such as "Tanu Weds Manu" and "Veere Di Wedding," has been updating her fans with pictures and videos of her growing baby bump. She looks happy and content as she poses for the camera, and her fans have been quick to shower her with compliments and well-wishes.