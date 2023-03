View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swara Bhasker (@reallyswara)

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Zirar Ahmad are now having their traditional wedding. They did a court marriage in January. He is the youth secretary of the Samajwadi party. Swara Bhasker and he fell in love after they met during a protest. The actress has been trolled immensely for marrying a Muslim man. In the video, we can see them celebrating Haldi and Holi simultaneously. Swara Bhasker was in a white sharara for the celebrations. The song Aaj Holi Main is playing in the backdrop.