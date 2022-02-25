videos

Swaran Ghar: Ronit Roy REVEALS the funny reason why he becomes emotional on the sets [Watch Exclusive Video]

Ronit Roy and Sangita Ghosh starrer Swaran Ghar will premiere on Colors TV on 28th February 2022.

Murtuza Iqbal   |    February 25, 2022 8:57 PM IST

Ronit Roy and Sangita Ghosh will be seen together for the first time in the show Swaran Ghar which will start airing on Colors TV from 28th February 2022. Recently, BollywoodLife interacted with the lead cast and spoke to them about the show and many other things. When asked about an emotional moment on the sets or in real life, Ronit joked and said, "Yes, I had become very emotional because Sangita didn't share her muffin with me. Isn't that wrong? One should share the muffin with the co-star and not eat alone." Sangita laughed and added, "But, you share your lunch with me."

