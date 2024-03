Ankita Lokhande opens up oh her role in Swatantrya Veer Savarkar.

Ankita Lokhande who got the fame from the famous serial Pavitra Rishta and recently appear in bigg boss 17 and became one of the finalist in the show. She got great limelight during her entire journey in the show. Besides all the up and downs she receives tons of love and appreciation from industry as well as from her fans. Now if we talk about her professional work her movie "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar" is going to be released on 22 march 2024. This is the real life story movie of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar - a great revolutionary, a political prophet and a born poet. In this movie Randeep Hooda play the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and Ankita Lokhande Play the role of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar wife role. In Interview she talk about her role and work experience with Randeep Hooda. she also include how Randeep help her while shoot. From the trailer she got so much appreciation for her role. To know more about her film watch the whole interview.