Randeep Hooda's film 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is scheduled to hit the big screen on March 22, watch the video to know more about the film.

Randeep Hooda has had a remarkable career in the film industry. He has showcased his versatility as an actor in various roles, from intense dramas to action-packed films. His performances in movies like "Sarbjit," "Highway," and "Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai" have received critical acclaim. Now, with "Swatantrya Veer Savarkar," he is not only acting but also directing the film, which is quite impressive. It's always exciting to see actors take on new challenges and explore different aspects of filmmaking. , Randeep said, “It is an anti-propaganda film. The film will bust all the propaganda against Veer Savarkar that has been going on for so many years. He was called 'maafiveer', 'kayar'...so with this film, we have tried to tell the truth to the audience.”'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar' is scheduled to hit the big screen on March 22. Watch the video to know more.