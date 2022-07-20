videos

Swayamvar Mika Di Vohti fame Dhwani Pawar reveals all about the UNHEARD UNSEEN side of Mika Singh

Dhwani Pawar has recently given an interview after she was eliminated from the show 'Mika Di Vohti'. She talked about many things in her exclusive interview. Watch the video now.

Satakshi Singh   |    July 20, 2022 8:10 PM IST

Dhwani Pawar's exclusive interview after elimination: Bollywood's famous singer Mika Singh is in the headlines these days for his show 'Mika Di Vohti'. Dhwani Pawar who was one of the contestants of the show has recently been eliminated from the show. After coming out of the show, Dhwani has given an interview and revealed many things. She also talked about her journey in the show. While giving a small hint during the interview, Dhwani disclosed about one of the contestants' names who could become Mika's bride. If you also want to know what Dhwani said and what she else did she revealed then watch this video now.

Written by, Devisha Keshri

