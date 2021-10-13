EXCLUSIVE : Taapsee Pannu On Upcoming Film Rashmi Rocket Depicting Struggles of Female Athletes, Watch Video

Taapsee Pannu is known for doing women oriented films portraying strong female characters on screen. She will next be seen in her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket which will depict the struggles of female athletes.

Taapsee Pannu EXCLUSIVE: Actress Taapsee Pannu who was last seen in the film Haseen Dilruba opposite Vikrant Massey, left audience spellbound with her intense performance in the film. The actress is known for doing women oriented films portraying strong female characters on screen. The Mulk actress will next be seen in her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket which will depict the struggles of female athletes. In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Life, she opens up on Rashmi Rocket. Watch video to know what she revealed.