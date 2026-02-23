Taapsee Pannu REVEALS her extreme reaction after reading ‘Assi’ script [Exclusive]

In an exclusive chat with Divya Pal, editor of BollywoodLife, Taapsee Pannu opened up about her intense reaction after reading the script of Assi. Watch the video to know more.

In an exclusive chat with Divya Pal, editor of BollywoodLife, Taapsee Pannu spoke on her honest and intense reaction after reading Assi script. The actress confessed that there were parts of the script that genuinely shaken up her that left her disturbed. Taapsee Pannu revealed that while she is fondly dubbed as ‘the one who takes up bold and challenging subjects’, this one took a whole lot of emotional courage and deep thinking. During the candid chat, Taapsee also spoke about her strong creative bond with Anubhav Sinha and how her and his strong trust in each other influences her choice of scripts. She also spoke about whether fans’ expectations have ever been overwhelming for her and how she deals with that pressure and picks roles. See the entire conversation to know Taapsee’s unfiltered thoughts.