Taapsee Pannu's Fashion Choice Lands Her in Legal Trouble: Indian film actress Taapsee Pannu has landed in legal trouble as a complaint has been filed against her by the Hind Rakshak Sangathan for hurting religious sentiments and spreading obscenity. The complaint was lodged by Eklavya Singh Gaur, convener of the organization and son of BJP MLA Malini Gaur, alleging that Pannu had posted a video on her Instagram account on March 14, 2023. The organization claimed that Pannu wore a revealing dress with a Goddess Laxmi necklace, which they deemed inappropriate and disrespectful to Hindu deities. The police are investigating the matter. Watch Entertainment Videos.