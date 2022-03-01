Taapsee Pannu's Telugu movie 'Mishan Impossible' will release theatrically in April: Deets Inside

Bollywood Actress Taapsee Pannu's Telugu film ' Mishan Impossible' is all set to release in April 2022, The film is directed by Swaroop RSJ. Watch the video to know more.

Taapsee Pannu's Tollywood Movie:Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu, who made her career debut with the Telugu film 'Jhumandi Naadam', will once again be seen in a Telugu film, she recently announced her grand comeback in Tollywood by sharing the poster of her upcoming film Mishan Impossible on her Instagram. The film is directed by Swaroop RSJ. Well, the release date of Taapsee's movie is finally out. The movie will release in theaters on April 1. Watch the full video to know more.