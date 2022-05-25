videos

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma: Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben to re-enter the show? Check the truth

The popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's famous character Daya Ben will re-enter the show once again. Watch the video to know more.

Satakshi Singh   |    May 25, 2022 12:32 PM IST

TMKOC: TV's popular comedy show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah grabbed headlines not only because of its star cast but also for its story. For some time now, new changes are coming out in the show, sometimes the news of star casts quitting the show was making headlines, and others are making headlines. Well let me tell you, recently another new news is making headlines. Show's popular actress Disha Vakani aka Daya Ben who earlier left the show as she was expecting, although fans are still waiting for her comeback. Finally, as per reports after years the character, Daya Ben will be going to make an entry on the show once again. Watch the video to know more.

