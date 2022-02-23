videos

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah in an animated avatar on Netflix? Yes, enjoy TMKOC from this date on Netflix

This is the first time that there is a TV serial whose cartoon series has been made and it is being streamed on Netflix from 24 February 2022.

Pratibha Katariya   |    February 23, 2022 5:31 PM IST

'Taarak Mehta Kka Chhota Chashmah', animated series ready to stream on Netflix: The most popular serial of the TV 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' has been making people laugh for 14 years continuously. Now the fans of the show 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' are going to get a big surprise because now the animated series of this show, Taarak Mehta's Chota Chashmah is going to be streamed on OTT platform soon. It is going to stream on Netflix under the name 'Tarak Mehta Ka Chota Chashmah' from February 24, 2022. This is the first time that there is a TV serial whose cartoon series has been made and it is being streamed on an OTT platform. Launched in 2021, the animated show has 2 seasons so far. This animated series will also have all the characters from Gokuldham Society who will be seen in a new avatar.

