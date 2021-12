Taimur Ali Khan turns 5: Mommy Kareena Kapoor shares UNSEEN video on his birthday

View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@kareenakapoorkhan)

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan’s little munchkin turns five today. On his birthday, Bebo shared an unseen video of Tim. She posted, “Your first steps your first fall... I recorded it with so much pride. This isn’t your first or last fall, my son, but I do know one thing for sure… you will always pick yourself up, take bigger strides, and march along head held high... 'cause you are my tiger... ♥️♥️ Happy Birthday my heartbeat... My Tim Tim ♥️ no one like you mera beta ? #HappyBirthdayTimTim #MeraBeta #MyTiger.” This year, Kareena won’t be able to celebrate Taimur’s birthday because she is quarantine. She was tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Katrina Kaif to join Salman Khan for Tiger 3 shoot in Delhi; Covid stricken Kareena Kapoor Khan misses her babies and more