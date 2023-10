Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma were spotted at an event, displaying their affection for each other. Watch the video to have a glimpse of their adorable moment.

Bollywood is witnessing the formation of more new couples, and now, actress Tamannaah Bhatia and actor Vijay Varma join the list. Recently, the pair was spotted at an event, displaying their affection for each other. Tamannaah looked stunning in a floral gown, complementing her look with an elegant high bun and minimal makeup. Vijay, donned in a stylish black printed jacket, exuded charm. Their love chemistry was unmissable. Their last on-screen appearance was in the film "Lust Stories 2," where fans appreciated their on-screen chemistry.The couple has been frequently spotted on dinner dates, and both Tamannaah and Vijay are active on social media, openly expressing their affection for one another. Tamannaah has been quite busy with recent film and web series projects. Prior to this, she shared the screen with superstar Rajinikanth in the movie "Jailer.