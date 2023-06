Tamannaah Bhatia confirms relationship with Vijay Varma, says she's in a 'happy place'

Tamannaah Bhatia, an actress, has confirmed her relationship with Vijay Varma and described him as her "happy place." In the upcoming movie "Lust Stories 2," the pair will appear together onscreen for the first time. According to Bhatia, their friendship had a significant role in their relationship.

Video Desk | June 13, 2023 3:17 PM IST

Actor Vijay Varma and Bollywood actress Tamannaah Bhatia's romance has finally been made public. She claimed that the 'Darlings' star was her "happy place" and that she cherished him dearly.

In an interview with the entertainment publication Film Companion, the actress discussed her romantic situation. On the sets of "Lust Stories 2," she admitted, their romantic relationship underwent a metamorphosis. In the Sujoy Ghosh-directed movie, the pair will share the screen for the first time.