Tamannaah Bhatia gets candid like never before [Exclusive Interview]

Tamannaah Bhatia has shared insights in an exclusive interaction about her love for Delhi cuisine, her nighttime skincare routine, and upcoming collaborations beyond films.

In an exclusive interaction, Tamannaah Bhatia opens up about her love for Delhi food, her night skincare routine, and exciting new collaborations that are shaping her journey beyond films. During an exclusive interview, Tamannaah Bhatia opened up about her personal experiences and her relationship with the world of film at a press event for Oristar (part of the Jayanta Group) — celebrating the Icon in Lifestyle brand ambassador partnership. In forming this partnership, she has positioned herself as the new face of Oristar (and their modern "smart" lifestyle products) by promoting both the brand and its parent company. Watch the exclusive interview to know more.