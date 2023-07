Tamannaah grooves to Jailer song Kaavaalaa at the promotional event of her upcoming film 'Jailer' and also she shares few interesting details about the movie.

Tamannaah Bhatia recently released the first groovy track, 'Kaavaalaa' from her upcoming film 'Jailer.' Soon after the song became quite popular among the fans,Tamannaah Bhatia is a popular Indian actress who has appeared in many movies in multiple languages, including Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. She made her acting debut in 2005 with the Hindi movie, Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, but it was her role in the Telugu movie, Happy Days, that made her a household name. Since then, she has gone on to star in many successful movies and has won several awards for her performances.