Tamannaah Bhatia’s Babli Bouncer has been released on OTT and it has been receiving spell-bounding responses. The actress who is known as a Baahubali star talks about that how the south industry is doing exceptionally well because the audience can relate to the content, and she believes that usually what is shown in cinema reflects society. She spoke about how not only people are influenced by films but it’s a two-way process as even the films are made under the influence of people as she defends the industry of creating stereotypes through films.