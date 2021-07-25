videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss Throwback: When Sidharth Shukla and Devoleena Bhattacharjee got into a nasty fight and the latter warned him with DIRE CONSEQUENCES

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss Throwback: When Shehnaaz Gill pretended to be possessed by a ghost to entertain the housemates – watch video

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss THROWBACK: 'Khatam ho gaya,' When an angry Sidharth Shukla refused to talk as Shehnaaz Gill tried to woo him after a fight – watch video

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss THROWBACK: When Salman Khan lashed out at Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla over their nasty 'aisi ladki' fight – watch video

Tandoor: Rashami Desai calls costar Tanuj Virwani a 'problem solver' – here's why

Starring Rashami Desai , Tanuj Virwani and Amitriyaan in lead roles, Tandoor is directed by Nivedita Basu.

Ganesh Aaglave   |    July 25, 2021 4:11 PM IST

On Friday, Rashami Desai and Tanuj Virwani starrer Tandoor premiered on Ullu App. Directed by Nivedita Basu, the murder mystery has garnered positive reviews from the fans as they praised the performances of the lead stars and called their chemistry 'sizzling' and 'amazing'. While the duo and makers are basking the success of the web series, during the promotions, we saw Rashami praising Tanuj and calling him a problem-solver. She also explained the difference between the format of OTT and TV and said that audience will definitely love the show and her prediction turned out to be correct.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all