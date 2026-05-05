Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur DATING? Here's what we know

Rumours about Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur dating have been making headlines, sparking curiosity among fans.

Rumours about Tara Sutaria and Aditya Roy Kapur have been doing the rounds online, leaving fans both curious. Despite all the chatter, neither Tara nor Aditya has addressed the rumours publicly. Both have kept their personal lives under wraps, and there’s been no official confirmation so far. Watch the video to know more.