Tara Sutaria has been setting the bar high for summer fashion with her latest outfit. The young actress recently stepped out in a chic floral co-ord set that has been turning heads and inspiring fashion enthusiasts everywhere. The outfit featured a black white fitted crop top with a plunging neckline . The top was paired with a matching long shrag and matching trousers that fell just above the ankles. The floral print was a perfect choice for the summer season, with its bright colors and delicate design.The outfit is a perfect example of how to rock the latest summer fashion trend. Co-ord sets have been a popular choice this season, and Tara's floral print version is a great way to add some color and fun to any wardrobe. The baggy fit of the outfit is also perfect for staying comfortable in the summer heat. Overall, Tara Sutaria's chic floral co-ord set is a perfect inspiration for anyone looking to step up their summer fashion game. With its bright colors, delicate design, and comfortable fit, it's no wonder that this outfit is setting a trend for the season.