Taraka Ratna Last Rites: Taraka Ratna, a Telugu actor turned politician, passed away at the age of 39 on February 18, leaving the South Indian film industry in shock. Celebrities, including his cousin Jr NTR and actor Allu Arjun, paid their respects to Taraka Ratna, who had worked in several Telugu films. Many videos and photos of family and friends paying their last respects to the late actor have gone viral on the internet. In one of the videos, Nandamuri Balakrishna, another prominent actor, can be seen getting emotional. Taraka Ratna's sudden demise has left his fans and colleagues grieving, and the industry has lost a talented actor at a young age.