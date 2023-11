People are absolutely loving Kangana's role in the film. Kangana's powerful portrayal of the character has struck a chord with ...

People are absolutely loving Kangana’s role in the film. Kangana's powerful portrayal of the character has struck a chord with the audience. Her performance is being hailed as captivating and impactful. From her intense dialogue delivery to her strong screen presence, Kangana has once again showcased her versatility as an actor. The audience is praising her for bringing depth and authenticity to the character. Many viewers have expressed their admiration for her dedication and the way she effortlessly embodies the role. Overall, the response to Kangana's performance in Tejas has been overwhelmingly positive, and it's clear that she has left a lasting impression on the audience. Wach the video to know more.