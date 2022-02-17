Tejassswi Prakash admits Karan Kundrra is way more possessive than her in their relationship [EXCLUSIVE]

videos

Manisha Mandal   |    February 17, 2022 6:03 PM IST

Lovebirds Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are JUST adorable together! Their appearance together sends Tejran fans on a meltdown. Teja and Karan have openly admitted that they are very much in love and are extremely possessive of each other. In an exclusive interaction with Bollywoodlife, Tejasswi revealed that Karan is more possessive than her in their relationship. We quizzed if she will not get insecure about him kissing onscreen in his shows or films, to which she jokingly replied that I will support gum because I know he does this kissing and all, but he doesn't want me to kiss anybody onscreen. He is way more possessive than I am, but he has never shown that side of him.

