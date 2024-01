Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash needs no introduction today. The actress was also liked in the serial Naagin. The ...

Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash needs no introduction today. The actress was also liked in the serial Naagin. The actress has recently been spotted in Mumbai where she has been spotted in a very cute avatar. The actress was seen ignoring the paps but was seen saying 'Jai Shree Ram' while leaving. Tejasswi has created his own identity with Bigg Boss 15. Her and Karan Kundrra's relationship in the show was greatly appreciated by the people and even today they are often spotted together. Even today people are desperate to know the news related to both. Tejasswi Prakash is very active on social media and is often seen sharing her photos and videos. For more information, please watch the video.