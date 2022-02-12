Tejasswi Prakash is head over heels in love with Karan Kundrra, 'He's the best thing happened to me' [EXCLUSIVE]

Naagin 6 star and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash got candid exclusively candid with Bollywoodlife like never, she opened her heart out with us and expressed how much she loves Karan Kundrra and there is nothing she doesn't like about him.

Naagin 6 star and Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash got candid exclusively candid with Bollywoodlife like never, she opened her heart out with us and expressed how much she loves Karan Kundrra and there is nothing she doesn’t like about him. Tejasswi in our interview admitted that she is head over heels in love with Karan Kundrra. Ina n exclusive chat with Tejasswi, we revealed to her that Karan has got the best boyfriend tag after , reacting to the question she said, " I also want the best girlfriend tag, well, Karan is the best boyfriend, he is the best thing happened to me". Tejasswi and Karan are right now the most loved couple in town.