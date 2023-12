Who does not know Bigg Boss winner and Naagin fame Tejasswi Prakash? The actress remains in the headlines not only ...

Who does not know Bigg Boss winner and Naagin fame Tejasswi Prakash? The actress remains in the headlines not only for her acting and shows but also for her fashion and relationships. People like the fashion sense of the actress very much and people are often seen following her fashion and trends. Recently the actress was spotted at an event where her look was a sight to behold. The actress was spotted in a black dress. The actress is looking very beautiful in a black bodycon dress and is surprising people. Let us tell you that although the actress has been seen playing important roles in many big serials, she was liked a lot in Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss. The actress also made a lot of headlines in the show for her relationship with Karan Kundrra. For more information please watch the video.