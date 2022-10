Tejasswi Prakash is all set for her debut in the Marathi movie Mann Kasturi Re. At the screening, she talked about her role in the movie. To learn more, watch the full video.

Tejasswi Prakash opens up about Marathi debut film: Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash is all set to debut in the Marathi film 'Mann Kasturi Re'. Since the announcement came, her fans were very excited. At the screening of the movie, she was spotted and was looking pertty. At the screening, we spotted her boyfriend, Karan Kundrra, also, and he was looking handsome. Both of them looked perfect for each other. At the screening, Tejasswi revealed how excited she is and she mentioned her role in the movie. She said it was a challenging role to play. In an interaction with the media, Karan Kundrra said he was verbally emotional right and he is very proud of his girlfriend. To learn more about this, watch the full video.