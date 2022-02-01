Tejasswi Prakash to Shehnaaz Gill, Celebrity contestants who Became popular and got big projects after participating in Bigg Boss, Watch List

Bigg Boss 15's Tejasswi Prakash to Nishant Bhat These Contestants Get Work After Finale: Many TV stars get big projects after coming out of the Bigg Boss house. Here is the list includes the names of Tejaswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill, Nishant Bhatt and Asim Riaz.

Celebrity contestants who benefited from Bigg Boss: Many actors join Bigg Boss with the hope that they will get a professional jump from this show. In the past seasons, it has also been seen that many actors have got big projects as soon as they leave Bigg Boss House. These stars include names from Shehnaaz Gill, Hina Khan to Rahul Vaidya. At the end of Bigg Boss 15, The fate of Tejaswi Prakash also shone and she has got a blockbuster serial like Naagin 6 in her hands. Let us tell you about the contestants who have joined Bigg Boss, who have benefited from this show.