Naagin 6 new promo: Tejasswi Prakash's first look as serpent UNVEILED; Ekta Kapoor's show to premiere on THIS date – Watch Video

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat kisses Shamita Shetty amidst loud cheering; fans say, 'Happy to see the smile back on her face' — watch video

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 15: 'Karan Kundrra is in tears,' fans sense actor's disappointment as he exits the sets of Salman Khan's show — watch video

Entertainment News

Bigg Boss 15: Shehnaaz Gill's full of SWAG tribute for Sidharth Shulka includes his most famous dialogues – watch

Tejasswi Prakash wins Bigg Boss 15 trophy, will be seen in Naagin 6 as well: Fair or Unfair?

Tejasswi Prakash not just won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy, but she has also entered Ekta Kapoor's serial Naagin 6.

Satakshi Singh   |    January 31, 2022 6:51 PM IST

Bigg Boss 15: After a long wait, the winner of Bigg Boss 15 has finally been announced, Tejasswi Prakash has not only won the Bigg Boss 15 trophy but has also entered Ekta Kapoor's serial Naagin 6. Yes, you heard it right. Ever since the announcement of Naagin 6, people were waiting for Ekta Kapoor's new Naagin, the veil of this secret has been lifted on the sets of Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi Prakash will be seen playing the lead role in Naagin 6. Well, a lot of people were also discussing whether the decision of the makers of Bigg Boss 15 was fair or unfair? Watch video.

