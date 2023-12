Who does not know Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin fame Tejaswi Prakash. The actress has worked in many popular ...

Who does not know Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin fame Tejaswi Prakash. The actress has worked in many popular TV serials and has created a distinct identity for herself. The actress is known not only for her excellent acting but also for her beauty and fashion. Apart from her work, Tejaswi Prakash also remains in the headlines for her relationship with Karan Kundra. Recently the actress was spotted at an event. The actress was seen in a black side slit dress. The actress is looking very beautiful and hot in this look. Well, this is not the first time that the actress has surprised everyone with her style. Even before this, the actress has made people crazy with her fashion many times. For more information please watch the video.