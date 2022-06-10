TejRan Vs #TeVin, Before Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra, Naagin 6 star's jodi with Shivin Narang was 'fire' - here's a look back

Bigg Boss 15 winner's name was associated with popular star Shivin Narang, know all about their chemistry and link-up rumors. Watch the video now.

Tejasswi Prakash: Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash often makes headlines for his personal and professional life. Now if we talk about actress love life, then it is not hidden from anyone that Tejasswi Prakash is dating Bigg Boss 15 contestant Karan Kundrra and the pair of both is very much liked by the people, the fans lovingly call the two #Tejran. But this is not the first time that Tejasswi's name has been linked with someone, even before this Tejasswi's name has been associated with this popular celebrity. At the time of the stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, fans were loving Teja and contestant Shivin Narang's chemistry on the show and they all started calling the two #Tevin. Watch the video for more information.