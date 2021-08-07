Ahead of Bigg Boss OTT premiere, Asim Riaz drops the teaser of his electrifying rap song for Karan Johar's show – watch here

Bigg Boss 13's star contestant Asim Riaz has come up with a rap song as Bigg Boss OTT is soon to roll. The teaser of the song is out now.

Asim Riaz was the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 13. Though he did not win the trophy, he won the hearts of millions of fans, who love him incredibly. Here's a treat for all of them. Ahead of the Bigg Boss OTT premiere, Asim Riaz has dropped the teaser of his new rap song titled Bigg Boss. It seems to have shared his experience of being a part of the controversial show. The high-voltage beats will definitely leave you wanting for more. Hope the OTT version of the show hosted by Karan Johar is as electrifying as this teaser.