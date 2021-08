Bade Aache Lagte Hain 2: Ekta Kapoor's advice to Disha Parmar-Nakuul Mehta on handling trolls is pure gold - watch

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

As the promo of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 starring and is out now, producer got into a conversation with them and shared a very fruitful advise. She stated that the stars should not get affected with the trolls as there would be many who would say why are they coming up with a sequel. She stated that there is no fun when there is no risk and the stars should give their best shot. Watch the video above to know more. Also Read - Ram Kapoor would never let her do an intimate scene, says Gautami Kapoor