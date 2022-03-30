Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda speaks on Liger and pan Indian films during a media interaction :Watch

He also opened up about the reach and scope of Pan Indian films and said that it will soon be called as Indian films. Checkout this video to know what more he said.

Telugu Star Vijay Deverakonda Speaks On Liger And Pan Indian Films During A Media Interaction :Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda who will soon be seen in the upcoming sports drama film Liger along with Ananya Panday and Mike Tyson was seen interacting with the media recently wherein he opened up about his film. The actor said that he is waiting for the release of his film and that the film will turn out to be a super hit one. He also opened up about the reach and scope of Pan Indian films and said that they will soon be called Indian films. Check out this video to know what more he said.