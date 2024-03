The interview gives a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes excitement and camaraderie among the cast. Watch the video to know more.

Karan Kundrra shared his excitement about working with the talented actors Ileana D'Cruz and Randeep Hooda. Karan expressed his admiration for Ileana's beauty and talent, mentioning that it was a pleasure to work alongside her. He also spoke highly of Randeep Hooda's acting prowess and the valuable learning experience he had while sharing the screen with him. Karan Kundrra's enthusiasm for the project was evident as he discussed the film's storyline and the fun and challenging moments he encountered during the shoot. The video of the interview gives a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes excitement and camaraderie among the cast. Fans of Karan Kundrra are eagerly anticipating the release of "Tera Kya Hoga Lovely" to witness the magic created by this talented trio.