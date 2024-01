BollywoodLife actress Kriti Sanon gets candid with BollywoodLife and reveals she was supposed to do a film with Shahid Kapoor 8 years ago and is happy that it didn't happen due to this reason.

Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor have been creating quite a stir on the internet with their crackling chemistry in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. BollywoodLife met the stars exclusively and had a candid conversation about the upcoming next. The actress spoke to us about how she is happy about the fact that she couldn’t work with Shahid Kapoor 8 years ago as today she is very much prepared compared to when she started. Kriti is one of the finest actors in Bollywood right now and she proved her mettle as an actress by winning National Award along with Alia Bhatt for her performance in Mimi.