Kriti Sanon who is gearing up for her next release Teri Baatao Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya got exclusively candid with BollywoodLife and spoke about how failures and success affect her.

Kriti Sanon has been proving her mettle since day one. She gained a lot of fame with Heropanti and since then there has been no looking back for her. Kriti also won her first National Award within a very short period in her career for her heart-touching performance in Mimi. The actress is right is all set for her next release Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. BollywoodLife met Kriti and she got candid about her success and failures, where she opened up about how success and failure are a part of her life and she had to live on from it. But definitely gets hurt when things don't work.