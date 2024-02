The conversations between the trio were hilarious, leaving the audience in splits. Watch the video to know more.

The cast of the film recently visited Dubai to promote their soon-to-be-released film. The makers planned a unique promotional strategy where actors Kriti and Shahid indulged in a conversation with a robot named Sophia. The conversations between the trio were hilarious, leaving the audience in splits. Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the first film where Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have collaborated. The film is based on the love story between a human and a robot. Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Aryan, while Kriti is portraying the character of the robot Sifra. The trailer of the film has received a tremendous response from the audience. The songs, especially Akhiyaan Gulaab, have been highly praised for Shahid Kapoor's dance moves and its peppy music.