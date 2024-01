Kriti and Shahid were spotted wearing matching white outfits, and they absolutely rocked the look. Watch the video to know more.

In a recent event, Kriti and Shahid were spotted wearing matching white outfits, and they absolutely rocked the look. Kriti donned an elegant white dress that perfectly accentuated her figure, while Shahid looked dapper in a crisp white suit. Their coordinated ensembles showcased their impeccable sense of style and left everyone in awe. Not only did they nail the color coordination, but their overall fashion choices were top-notch. Kriti's dress featured intricate detailing and a flattering silhouette, while Shahid's suit exuded sophistication and charm. Together, they created a picture-perfect couple, radiating grace and elegance. The duo effortlessly stole the spotlight with their impeccable fashion choices, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts swooning. Their twinning moment in white proved once again why they are considered style icons in the industry.