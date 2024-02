Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actress Kriti Sanon visits Siddhivinayak Temple to seek blessings ahead of the release of her film. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were busy promoting their film from past few days.

Bollywood actresses Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor were busy in the promotions of their upcoming film Teri Batoon Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya for the past few days. Recently actress Kriti Sanon was seen in Siddhivinayak temple. The actress had reached there to seek blessings before the release of her film. The actress was seen in a yellow suit. This look of the actress was worth seeing. The film Teri Batoon Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is the story of a love story between a human and a robot. Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be seen playing important roles in the film. Kriti Sanon is playing the role of a robot in the film. The film has been in the news ever since its trailer release.

Let us tell you that Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon has made a distinct identity for herself in the industry in a very short time. The actress has been seen working with big actors in many big Bollywood films. Not only this, the actress is also known for her fashion sense.