Kriti Sanon has once again mesmerized everyone with her beauty. She looked absolutely stunning in a casual short dress, leaving netizens in awe. Her dressing sense has always been amazing. This time, she has created a simple yet stylish look. The design of the dress is really cute and it suits Kriti perfectly. Netizens couldn't help but ask, "How does she always look so beautiful?" Well, it's Kriti's natural beauty and effortless style that make her so special. Her smile and confidence add an extra spark to her personality. Kriti Sanon's fans and followers always appreciate her every outfit, and it's no different this time. Her dressing sense and style are truly inspiring to all of us.