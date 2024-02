Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is finally released and here are the first review of the movie.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film Teri Baton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has finally been released. The first review of the film has arrived and people are liking the film. People like the chemistry of Shahid and Kriti in the film. Not only this, the roles of Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in the movie are also being praised. Let us tell you that the film is a love story of a human and a robot. Kriti is playing the role of a robot in the film. People have liked the songs of the film. Well, some people also say that the film is not realistic. Well, this is not the first time that this story of a human and a robot is being shown, even before this a serial has been made on this concept. If you are confused whether you should go to watch this film or not, then definitely watch the review of this film. Watch the video for more information.