Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's off screen chemistry is too hard to miss. Watch the video to check out their new look.

Their natural camaraderie and comfort with each other shine through, making their pairing even more delightful. The way they effortlessly connect and convey emotions in the song is truly commendable. It's evident that they share a great rapport and bring out the best in each other as co-stars. Their chemistry adds an extra layer of charm and authenticity to the visuals, making it a treat for fans. Whether it's their playful banter or their romantic moments, their off-screen chemistry translates beautifully on screen. Watch the video to know more.