Shahid Kapoor is one of the most talented actors in the industry. The man who is set for the release of his best romantic film with Kriti Sanon spoke exclusively with BollywoodLife. Shahid in his interview with us spoke of the harsh reality of Bollywood. The actor revealed how they all have a habit of living a comfortable life and staying away from reality. And then he recalled his old times about travelling in local transports and staying connected with friends and the world. Shahid also spoke about how box office failures hurt him as he invested too much. The actor hopes to get success with Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya as he is coming with a romantic film after a long time.