Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya: Shahid Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon make the crowd in Jaipur crazy as the duo groove on their popular song Akhiyaan Gulaab

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon recently visited Jaipur to promote their popular song Akhiyaan Gulaab. The duo performed at NIMS, Jaipur and their dance moves made the crowd go crazy. The audience showed huge love and appreciation for both stars, and it looks like Akhiyaan Gulaab may just be the new party anthem of the year. The song has received special praise for its lyrics and amazing dance moves. In addition to the song promotion, the stars also talked about their upcoming movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, which is set to release on February 9th, 2024. The movie revolves around a love story between a human and a robot. This is the first time that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon have collaborated on a movie.