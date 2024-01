Shahid Kapoor falls in love with robot Kriti Sanon in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', fans have liked the trailer of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Fans are calling the pairing of Shahid and Kriti as a 'deadly combination' and are praising them a lot. Fans have praised the concept of the film.

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and actress Kriti Sanon are busy promoting their upcoming film these days. Both are being spotted at one place and people like both of them very much. The trailer of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya' has been released, which is quite fun. The pairing of Kriti and Shahid is not only fresh, this time the story is also completely different, which the fans will definitely like. Kriti Sanon plays a robot in the film, and Shahid Kapoor is a specialist in robotics. Shahid Kapoor falls in love with robot Kriti Sanon in 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya', fans have liked the trailer of 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. Fans are calling the pairing of Shahid and Kriti as a 'deadly combination' and are praising them a lot. Fans have praised the concept of the film. Recently, during an interview, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon were seen sharing some things related to the film. For more information please watch the video.