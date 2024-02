Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya actor Shahid Kapoor has this biggest fear that he doesn't want to commit in his acting career [Exclusive]

Shahid Kapoor is all set for his next release Teri Baaton Meiin Aisa Uljha Jiya. The actor will be seen in a romantic avatar after seven long years opposite Kriti Sanon. BollywoodLife met Shahid and Kriti before the release of the film and spoke about their experiences working with each other and more. We quizzed Shahid about doing a romantic film after a long time and he was happy being the lover boy on the screen all over again. "You only know what you love so much after you lose it. I think we don’t value it when it’s there, we value it much later. So that is why it’s important to keep changing. I personally feel that as an actor I don’t want to repeat myself. I have seen actors doing the same kind of work over the decades and do the same thing and this is something that I never want to do."