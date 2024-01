"Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" will be another interesting chapter in Shahid Kapoor's acting journey, where he will be seen in a new avatar.

"Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" is a film that stars Shahid Kapoor in a unique role. Shahid Kapoor revealed that he took up this project because he wanted to try something different. Throughout his acting journey, Shahid Kapoor has showcased his versatility and dedication. From his debut film "Ishq Vishk" to movies like "Haider," he has portrayed a wide range of characters with his own charm and flair. Shahid Kapoor's acting skills and dedication have made him a respected and popular actor in the industry. "Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya" will be another interesting chapter in Shahid Kapoor's acting journey, where he will be seen in a new avatar. It's always exciting to see how he pushes his boundaries and delivers captivating performances.