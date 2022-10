Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra's movie Thank God was released this Diwali. Watch out for the public review of fans and see the reaction, feedback, and rating given by them. Watch Video.

Thank God Public Review: Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra's movie Thank God was released this Diwali. Thank God it was a remake of the Norwegian film "Sorte Kugler". Indra Kumar returns after a long time. The movie was full of humour and drama. If we talk about performances, Ajay Devgn and Siddharth Malhotra's acting was decent and Rakul Preet Singh Rakul Preet is as good as a decent special appearance. The movie has the potential to do much better, but it is a fine movie to watch this Diwali. The public also enjoyed the movie. Watch out for the public review of fans and see the reaction, feedback, and rating given by them. Watch Video.